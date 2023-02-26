Pheu Thai prepares for fierce battle in northern stronghold

Several parties are trying to make inroads in Pheu Thai’s northern stronghold, including the Democrat Party and other parties in the ruling coalition, said Pheu Thai deputy leader Julapun Amornvivat, who runs the party’s Chiang Mai team.

Pheu Thai, however, is most worried about its opposition ally, the Move Forward Party.

Due to intense competition from Move Forward and other parties, Pheu Thai’s candidates will not be complacent during the election campaign, Julapun said.