US ambassador visits Democrat leader Jurin, promises trade boost
US Ambassador to Thailand Robert F Godec paid a courtesy call to the Democrat Party head office on Monday to discuss the political situation ahead of the election.
Godec was welcomed by Democrat leader and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit and other senior members, including deputy leader Ongart Klampaiboon and Kiart Sitthi-amorn.
“Good meeting today with Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit,” Godec tweeted after his visit. “We discussed US-Thai trade, and as part of my engagement across Thai political spectrum, heard about @democratTH election plans.”
Speaking to reporters after meeting, Jurin said the two sides discussed political issues in Thailand and abroad.
He added that the Democrat Party shared the US envoy’s wish to see democratic governance in Thailand.
“I assured the US ambassador that the Democrats support the democratic system with King as head of state,” Jurin said.
Jurin also told Godec that whether in government or opposition, the Democrats always regard the United States as one of Thailand’s strongest allies.
Jurin said he also told Godec that the Democrats adhered to the Thai government’s push for peace in Ukraine at the United Nations and were ready to cooperate with the US.
Jurin said Godec had informed him that a large business delegation from the US would visit Thailand in the middle of next month.
The US ambassador said the visiting delegation would help improve trade ties between the two countries via negotiations and talks on investment.
Jurin said he would welcome the delegation as the Democrat leader and a deputy PM and commerce minister.