Korn plans to swim across Songkhla lake, for people and party
Chart Pattana Kla leader Korn Chatikavanij will swim across Songkhla lake on Sunday in a bid to promote tourism in the province.
According to Korn's Facebook post on Thursday, the move is a part of the party's campaign in Songkhla province from Friday to Sunday, covering Muang, Hat Yai and Singhanakhon districts.
Korn will participate in the three-day campaign with four candidates, namely Gun Nawakan, Prasit Rattanaphan, Pongsatorn Suwanraksa and Juree Numkaew.
Starting from Friday, Chart Pattana Kla will meet locals in Songkhla Old Town, participate in the event to mark the 181st anniversary of the province's establishment at Songkhla National Museum, and hold economic talks at Miami Songkhla public park.
The party will go to Hat Yai district on Saturday to meet locals at Unicki Farm, a landfill in Khuan Luang Subdistrict, Klongrien Market and Khlong Hae floating market.
On Sunday, Korn will participate in the two-kilometre swim across Songkhla lake, starting from Hub Ho Hin or Rong Si Daeng in Muang district to Songkhla Pier in Singhanakhon district.
"This swimming event aims to promote tourism in Songkhla Old Town and Hua Khao community," he said, adding that it would be his second swimming experience in the Songkhla lake.
He added that there would be a fundraising on Sunday to purchase medical equipment for Hua Khao Tambon Health Promoting Hospital.
Korn said Chart Pattana Kla is determined to win the election in Songkhla, especially Hat Yai. He also expressed confidence that the party will win in four of the province's constituencies.
Chart Pattana Kla candidates have the potential to work for Songkhla people, he added.
Related stories:
Korn attacks BOT for ‘distorting’ his party’s proposed policy on credit score
Korn pledges to create Thai spiritual tourism industry with THB1bn per province
Thailand needs credit-score system as millions blacklisted for loans: Korn