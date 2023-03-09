Korn plans to swim across Songkhla lake, for people and party

Starting from Friday, Chart Pattana Kla will meet locals in Songkhla Old Town, participate in the event to mark the 181st anniversary of the province's establishment at Songkhla National Museum, and hold economic talks at Miami Songkhla public park.

The party will go to Hat Yai district on Saturday to meet locals at Unicki Farm, a landfill in Khuan Luang Subdistrict, Klongrien Market and Khlong Hae floating market.

On Sunday, Korn will participate in the two-kilometre swim across Songkhla lake, starting from Hub Ho Hin or Rong Si Daeng in Muang district to Songkhla Pier in Singhanakhon district.