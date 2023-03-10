Tycoon sheds stake in Sansiri for leading role in Pheu Thai

In a tweet on Thursday, he said he stepped down so that he could focus on working as chief adviser to Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, who leads the Pheu Thai Family project.

He intends to use his experience and knowledge to improve Thailand’s economy and society, Srettha said in the tweet. He will focus on reducing inequality, improving the quality of life and promoting Thailand internationally, he added.

"This is an opportunity to make Thailand better in terms of structure and policy," he said.

The transfer of all of his shareholdings shows his motivation for entering Thai politics is not based on self-interest, he said.