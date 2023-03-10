Thai military releases neutrality guidelines for next election
The Royal Thai Army on Friday released guidelines for officers to ensure it remains politically neutral as an election approaches.
The guidelines instruct Army officers on what they should and should not do during the general election tentatively scheduled for May 7.
Do's
- Army officers should make use of their voting rights to become role models for other people.
- Army officers should encourage family members, relatives and friends to make use of their voting rights.
- Army units should make help officers and their families become aware of election campaigning, and allow officers who live outside their constituencies to vote in advance.
- Commanders should help officers who are maintaining national security vote in advance.
Don'ts
- Army officers should not hold training sessions or seminars 10 days before the election.
- Army officers must refrain from becoming officials at polling stations.
- Army officers must refrain from using military vehicles for election campaigning.
- Army officials must refrain from using barracks as polling stations or for storing ballot boxes.