3 major political parties targeted for disbandment ahead of general election

Complaints were filed with the Election Commission (EC) against the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, and the opposition’s two largest parties Pheu Thai and Move Forward.

However, it remains unclear whether legal action against those parties would come before the next general election tentatively scheduled for May 7.

The EC is empowered by the Political Parties Act to seek a Constitutional Court verdict for the disbandment of any political party that commits certain wrongdoings specified by the law, including acting against or aiming to abolish the democratic system with the King as head of state.

The election agency can bring its case to the court when it has “sufficient evidence to believe that” such wrongdoing was committed, according to the legislation.

Srisuwan Janya, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Constitution, recently petitioned the EC against Palang Pracharath. He accused the ruling party of accepting a 3-million-baht donation from a Chinese-born naturalised businessman suspected of involvement in illegal activities, which he deemed was in violation of the Political Parties Act.