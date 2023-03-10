Pheu Thai’s Srettha promises to triple the income of farmers

Srettha is a key adviser to the party and is expected to be one of its candidates for prime minister in the next general election.

When asked whether the controversial rice-pledging scheme implemented by Pheu Thai before it was deposed in the 2014 coup would be revived if it returned to power, he said only that the party was looking at the “net income in farmers’ pockets” while the rice-pledging scheme focused on the price of rice.

“Our policy today is to generally put money in farmers’ pockets so that it is increased by three times,” Srettha said during a visit to Ayutthaya province on Friday.

It was his first visit to a province as the chief adviser to Paetongtarn Shinawatra, head of Pheu Thai Family – a position said to be created for her.

