Democrats woo Bangkokians with promises of clean air, green spaces

Under the new Constitutional Court edict, Bangkok now has 33 constituencies compared to 30 in the last election.

Deputy Democrat leader Ongart Klampaiboon, who led the campaign, said the Election Commission (EC)’s slow designation of constituencies will not have an impact on the party’s election campaigning.

“The already party works in all areas of Bangkok through our city councillors, and we will be ready for the election once the constituencies are designated,” Ongart said. He added that the party plans to hold at least three key campaigns in the capital in the run-up to the general election. The election is tentatively scheduled for May 7.

The Saturday campaign began with the Democrat team showing up at the Teochew Cemetery Park and joining local residents in their morning exercise.

Democrat politician Orn-anong Kanchanachusak, who is expected to contest in Sathorn, said the cemetery-turned-park, where headstones remain intact, was very popular with the locals.

