Democrats woo Bangkokians with promises of clean air, green spaces
Democrat Party's would-be election candidates visited residents in Bangkok’s Sathorn district despite uncertainties over the city’s constituency boundaries.
Under the new Constitutional Court edict, Bangkok now has 33 constituencies compared to 30 in the last election.
Deputy Democrat leader Ongart Klampaiboon, who led the campaign, said the Election Commission (EC)’s slow designation of constituencies will not have an impact on the party’s election campaigning.
“The already party works in all areas of Bangkok through our city councillors, and we will be ready for the election once the constituencies are designated,” Ongart said. He added that the party plans to hold at least three key campaigns in the capital in the run-up to the general election. The election is tentatively scheduled for May 7.
The Saturday campaign began with the Democrat team showing up at the Teochew Cemetery Park and joining local residents in their morning exercise.
Democrat politician Orn-anong Kanchanachusak, who is expected to contest in Sathorn, said the cemetery-turned-park, where headstones remain intact, was very popular with the locals.
Watanya Bunnag, who heads the Democrat Party’s political innovation working group, said the park was created thanks to the collaboration with the city’s public and private sectors. She added that Bangkok needs more parks because the city’s green space is still far lower than the global standard of 6.1 square metres per resident.
“The Democrat Party’s policy is to boost green spaces to help reduce dust and keep the temperature cool while giving residents areas for recreational activities,” she said.
Suchatvee Suwansawat, who leads the party’s Bangkok policy working group, said the team has “declared war” against PM2.5 dust pollution and will push for a clean air law as soon as possible.
“We can hardly breathe now and will push for a clean air law in Parliament as soon as possible to set zones for low pollution. We need your support for our candidates to be elected so we can protect you from air pollution,” he said.
“We have to find ways to punish irresponsible people and protect the interests of those who help prevent toxic dust. Factories must be moved out of the city.”
Suchatvee was the Democrat candidate in last year’s Bangkok gubernatorial election.