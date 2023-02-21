Democrats hope they can use Abhisit’s charisma to win votes this year

“The party is not advancing as effectively as it should under Jurin’s leadership alone, and eventually, Abhisit will have to return,” a source told a Nation TV reporter.

The Democrats, meanwhile, are certain that history will not repeat itself after their party suffered a resounding loss in the 2019 general election. The setback was so bad that it did not even win a single seat in Bangkok, which is traditionally the party’s stronghold.

The source, however, reckons the upcoming election will be different. In 2019, Abhisit gave up his MP seat because he was against the party joining a Palang Pracharath-led coalition and supporting General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s selection as PM.