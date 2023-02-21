Democrats hope they can use Abhisit’s charisma to win votes this year
Members of the Democrat Party are calling on Abhisit Vejjajiva to start playing a larger role in the party and help campaign for votes ahead of the upcoming general election.
“The party is not advancing as effectively as it should under Jurin’s leadership alone, and eventually, Abhisit will have to return,” a source told a Nation TV reporter.
The Democrats, meanwhile, are certain that history will not repeat itself after their party suffered a resounding loss in the 2019 general election. The setback was so bad that it did not even win a single seat in Bangkok, which is traditionally the party’s stronghold.
The source, however, reckons the upcoming election will be different. In 2019, Abhisit gave up his MP seat because he was against the party joining a Palang Pracharath-led coalition and supporting General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s selection as PM.
Now, however, things have changed and many Democrat supporters no longer want to work with Prayut’s party, the source said, citing conversations with many party members.
“Abhisit’s return to a prominent position will help boost political support in Bangkok,” the source added.
The former leader’s return will also ease disputes among party members, the source said.
Meanwhile, deputy party leader Satit Pitutecha, who is also deputy public health minister, said on Monday that he backs Abhisit’s return to the party’s fold.
“The party leader [Jurin Laksanawisit] needs to entice Abhisit to help the party during the upcoming electoral campaign,” Satit said.
Abhisit stepped down as party leader in 2019 after his party’s defeat and to protest against its decision to back Prayut.
Though Pheu Thai won 136 seats in the 2019 election, Palang Pracharath added its 116 seats to Democrat Party's 53 and Bhumjaithai's 51 to create a House majority.
This year's general election has been tentatively set for May 7.
Related News: