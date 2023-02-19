Once powerful Democrats pray for life in Bangkok

“I believe Bangkokians have never abandoned the Democrats and I expect the party will receive a warm welcome from Bangkok voters in this election,” Jurin told reporters while chairing a ceremony to open the party’s election centre for Phra Khanong and Bang Na districts.

He was joined by Banyat Bantadtan, chief advisor of the party, deputy leader Ong-arj Klampaiboon, Suchatchavee Suwansawas, chief of the committee on Bangkok policies, and Watanya Bunnag, chairwoman of the party's Bangkok’s political innovation committee.

Watanya is the wife of Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag.