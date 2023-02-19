Once powerful Democrats pray for life in Bangkok
The once formidable Democrat Party hopes to win seats in Bangkok in the upcoming election after being wiped out of the capital in the 2019 vote, its leader Jurin Laksanawisit said on Sunday.
“I believe Bangkokians have never abandoned the Democrats and I expect the party will receive a warm welcome from Bangkok voters in this election,” Jurin told reporters while chairing a ceremony to open the party’s election centre for Phra Khanong and Bang Na districts.
He was joined by Banyat Bantadtan, chief advisor of the party, deputy leader Ong-arj Klampaiboon, Suchatchavee Suwansawas, chief of the committee on Bangkok policies, and Watanya Bunnag, chairwoman of the party's Bangkok’s political innovation committee.
Watanya is the wife of Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag.
After a Buddhist rite offering food to monks, Banyat installed the party’s symbol – Mother Earth dripping water from her long hair – in front of the office.
The Democrats have deep ties with Bangkok residents but “a political accident” wiped them out in Bangkok in 2019, Jurin said.
At the time, the party was led by former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, who was known to be unbending in his respect for democratic principles. Coup leader, and current premier, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, was riding high in the polls at the time.
When Abhisit was asked during a televised talk show if the Democrats would support Prayut as the next prime minister, he said the party would not because it would be undemocratic.
Some analysts blame this comment for the party’s humiliation in Bangkok – its former stronghold – in the 2019 election.
Abhisit stepped down as Democrat leader and the party elected Jurin as his successor.
Although the Democrats won no House seats in the 2019 election, the party still received 478,000 votes, Jurin said.
“These were votes of Bangkokians who still support the party,” he said.
In the last election for Bangkok governor, Democrat candidate Suchatchavee came second, Jurin added.
Jurin introduced Sutthi Panyasakulwong as the Democrat’s candidate for Phra Khanong and Bang Na, saying the party will announce all of its candidates for Bangkok’s 33 constituencies by March 3.