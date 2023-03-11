Democrats add more campaign pledges, Move Forward focuses on medicine

Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit and other senior party figures announced the eight additional policies the party will implement if it returns to power after the national election at a press conference at party headquarters.

They include free internet access at 1 million locations throughout the country, including “every village and every classroom”, expanding free education to college, and free health checkups and treatment. Every society for the elderly will receive 30,000 baht a month, village farming volunteers will get 1,000 baht a month in pay and a fund of 300 billion baht will be created for small businesses, party officials said.

On January 13, the Democrats announced eight campaign policies for the election tentatively scheduled for May 7.

They include price guarantees for some crops, payment of 30,000 baht for every farming family, free milk for school children every day, 100,000 baht in support for every fishermen’s group, issuing new land deeds for 1 million plots across the country within four years, ensuring land rights for people currently encroaching on state land, and 2 million baht in funding for every “village/community bank”.