Pheu Thai to unveil all 400 candidates on Friday in bid for landslide poll win
The Pheu Thai Party will announce its full list of 400 constituency candidates on Friday as it seeks a landslide victory at the upcoming election.
Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew called a press conference at party head offices on Monday to announce its latest batch of 11 constituency candidates for six provinces.
He said this would be the last announcement of candidate batches, as the full list of 400 Pheu Thai constituency MP hopefuls would be released on Friday.
The 11 candidates announced on Monday by province were:
- Tak: Thirdkiart Chinsoranant
- Udon Thani: Sarawut Phetphanomporn, Hathairat Phetphanomporn, Panu Pornwattana, and Watcharapol Khaokham
- Khon Kaen: Chatchawal Pornamorntham
- Saraburi: Khanithanan Thiamprasert
- Samut Prakan: Prasert Chaikitdennapalai, Nitipol Boonphet, Salinthip Sukwat
- Bangkok; Akkarat Nitipon
Cholnan also confirmed that Pheu Thai would announce its list of three prime minister candidates immediately after the House of Representatives is dissolved.
Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has so far declined to confirm when he will dissolve the House but the election is tentatively scheduled for May 7. This Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting would be the last under a full administration but Cabinet meetings would continue under the caretaker government, he added.
Cholnan said Pheu Thai had carefully chosen constituency candidates who would meet the needs of their constituents.
He also expressed confidence that voters would be pleased with Pheu Thai’s “tangible” election policies.