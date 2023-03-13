Pheu Thai to unveil all 400 candidates on Friday in bid for landslide poll win

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew called a press conference at party head offices on Monday to announce its latest batch of 11 constituency candidates for six provinces.

He said this would be the last announcement of candidate batches, as the full list of 400 Pheu Thai constituency MP hopefuls would be released on Friday.

The 11 candidates announced on Monday by province were:

- Tak: Thirdkiart Chinsoranant

- Udon Thani: Sarawut Phetphanomporn, Hathairat Phetphanomporn, Panu Pornwattana, and Watcharapol Khaokham

- Khon Kaen: Chatchawal Pornamorntham

- Saraburi: Khanithanan Thiamprasert

- Samut Prakan: Prasert Chaikitdennapalai, Nitipol Boonphet, Salinthip Sukwat

- Bangkok; Akkarat Nitipon