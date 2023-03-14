Articulate, crisp, no-nonsense Pita winning hearts among Bangkok voters

Pita followed this up with completing a Master of Public Policy degree at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and a Master of Business Administration degree at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)’s Sloan School of Management.

After the death of his father, Pita returned to Thailand to take over CEO Agrifood, a rice-bran oil business owned by his family. He was 25 then.

Under his management, the company regained a foothold in the market within two years. This allowed Pita to return to the United States to complete a master’s degree in 2011.

Upon returning, he also served as executive director of Grab Thailand from 2017 to 2018.

Personal life

In 2008, Pita was named one of Thailand’s 50 Most Eligible Bachelors by CLEO magazine.

However, he was not a bachelor for long after he married TV actress Chutima Teepanart on December 12, 2012, though they got divorced in 2019. The couple has a daughter called Pipim.

Bright political star

Pita made his political debut as Future Forward party-list MP in the 2019 election. He won the seat as the fourth party-list representative of his party.

In July 2019, he delivered a speech on the House floor talking about the issues faced by farmers in Thailand. He used the “five-button theory” to explain the problems in the agriculture industry. In other words, he called on the government to focus on five key matters, namely land ownership, farmers’ debts, cannabis, agro-tourism, and water resources.

In fact, his ideas were so crisp and clear that even Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda praised him.

Pita came into the political limelight because of a political accident that hit Thanathorn. In 2020, the Constitutional Court dissolved the Future Forward Party after it was taken to court by the Election Commission for allegedly unlawfully acquiring a loan from Thanathorn.

Two weeks after Future Forward was dissolved, Pita was named leader of the Move Forward Party, and the 54 other MPs of the disbanded party followed him. He was officially announced as Move Forward leader on March 14, 2020.