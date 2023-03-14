Election Timeline Explainer for March 15 Parliament Dissolution
Election timeline if Parliament is dissolved and Prime ministerial candidates of 9 major parties (as of March 9)
Election timeline if Parliament is dissolved
- 5 days after dissolution: Deadline for EC to announce date for election and registration of MP candidates
- 7 days after dissolution: Deadline for candidate registration; EC to announce list of candidates
- 25 days before election: EC announces polling stations and voter list
- 20 days before election: Citizens receive letters informing them of their eligibility to vote
- 20 days before election: Committee for each polling station appointed
- 10 days before election: EC announces any changes to polling stations
- 10 days before election: Deadline for voters to make changes to names and info on voter lists
- 7 days before election: Deadline for voters to give reasons for not voting
2023 Election Explainer: PM candidates of 9 major parties
Prime ministerial candidates of 9 major parties (as of March 9)
(Confirmed)
1. United Thai Nation Party: Prayut Chan-o-cha (68 years old)
2. Move Forward Party: Pita Limjaroenrat (42 years old)
3. Bhumjaithai Party: Anutin Charnvirakul (56 years old)
4. Palang Pracharath Party: Prawit Wongsuwon (77 years old)
5. Chartthaipattana Party: Varawut Silpa-archa (49 years old)
6. Thai Sang Thai Party: Sudarat Keyuraphan (61 years old)
(Tentative)
7. Pheu Thai Party: Paethongtarn Shinawatra (36 years old) and
Srettha Thavisin (60 years old)
8. Democrat Party: Jurin Laksanawisit (66 years old)
9. Chart Pattana Kla Party: Korn Chatikavanij (59 years old)