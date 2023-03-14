Election Timeline Explainer for March 15 Parliament Dissolution

2023 Election Explainer: PM candidates of 9 major parties

Prime ministerial candidates of 9 major parties (as of March 9)

(Confirmed)

1. United Thai Nation Party: Prayut Chan-o-cha (68 years old)

2. Move Forward Party: Pita Limjaroenrat (42 years old)

3. Bhumjaithai Party: Anutin Charnvirakul (56 years old)

4. Palang Pracharath Party: Prawit Wongsuwon (77 years old)

5. Chartthaipattana Party: Varawut Silpa-archa (49 years old)

6. Thai Sang Thai Party: Sudarat Keyuraphan (61 years old)

(Tentative)

7. Pheu Thai Party: Paethongtarn Shinawatra (36 years old) and

Srettha Thavisin (60 years old)

8. Democrat Party: Jurin Laksanawisit (66 years old)

9. Chart Pattana Kla Party: Korn Chatikavanij (59 years old)