Ruling party sheds more MPs, dimming Prawit’s chance of becoming PM

About half of his party’s MPs have jumped ship, with the exodus accelerating after Prawit was selected as its candidate for premier in late January.

Two of the three leaders of the ruling party’s Sam Mitr faction are expected to join the largest opposition party, Pheu Thai, on Friday when it will announce its full list of 400 constituency candidates. They are Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin and Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Several MPs from their “Three Friends” faction are expected to join them, including Chon Buri MP Sorawut Nuangchamnong and Sukhothai MP Phansiri Kulnartsiri.