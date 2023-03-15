Chart Thai Pattana gets eco-friendly, goes for ‘speaking’ posters

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa told the press about these AR campaign signs at his party’s headquarters on Sunday. He is also the party leader.

Varawut said these posters will carry a QR code, which when scanned will produce a video clip of the candidate as if he or she is standing at the location.

The candidate in the clip, often Varawut himself, will then explain the party’s policies, he said.