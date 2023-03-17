Suspended transport minister faces another complaint at Constitutional Court

Pakornwut and Prachachart MP Thawi Sodsong will co-sponsor another petition to submit to the Constitutional Court against Saksayam, he said.

They will accuse Saksayam of violating Section 144 of the Constitution, Pakornwut said, adding that the entire Cabinet of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha might be affected if the court rules against Saksayam.

On March 3, the Constitutional Court suspended Saksayam from his post as transport minister after it accepted a petition accusing him of using a nominee to hold shares in the construction company Burijarearn Construction Ltd Part.

The company won 2.21 billion baht worth of contracts from the Transport Ministry from 2019 to 2022.