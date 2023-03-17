Pheu Thai’s latest pledge: 20,000 baht a month for every household

The subsidies will be provided as a cushion for households before the party’s economic policies generate more wealth in Thailand, she explained, saying that the Thai economy is in a crisis.

The 20,000-baht-a-month-per-household promise is not a populist ploy to win votes, but good economics, she said.

It will boost Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP) and lead to greater tax collection, she explained.

Paetongtarn announced the new campaign pledge at a morning rally at Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus, where she, the party’s 400 selected constituency candidates and its core members announced a new set of key policies.