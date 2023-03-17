Sudarat proposes ‘pension lottery’ to encourage savings for old age

In a Facebook post on Friday, Sudarat said: “You have lost your money in buying lottery tickets, haven’t you?”

She said her party plans a new lottery scheme in which buyers will get their invested money back at the age of 60, 70 and 80 while having a chance to win big prizes in every draw.

The post said the new lottery scheme would be called “national savings lottery”.

Explaining the scheme in a video clip, Sudarat said it would encourage people to save money for use after retirement. She said Thai people often neglected saving money in banks, saying they did not have enough to put aside, but they always bought lottery tickets.