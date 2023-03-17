Stop promising so many subsidies, development expert urges political parties

Thai political parties are too focused on offering subsidies to people instead of developing policies that lead to sustainable economic growth, Somchai told the forum "Are election policies populism or public welfare?".

Subsidies have become widespread since former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra swept to power in 2001 with his 30-baht health-care scheme and other social-welfare policies, Somchai told the forum organised by Chulalongkorn University’s Policy and Management Development Institute.

Thailand is at risk of chronic poverty because Thai workers have not been reskilled, Somchai said, adding that poor people risk being left with nothing but government assistance.

"Political parties must ensure that they do not offer too many subsidies," he said.