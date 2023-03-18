Thailand ready to dissolve Parliament, as PM submits decree to King

Once approved, the decree will go into effect after being published in the Roya Gazette. As per the Constitution, the election should be held 45 to 60 days after Parliament is dissolved.

Prayut was speaking to the press while visiting the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre on Friday as part of his election campaign.

When asked if the Parliament will be dissolved on Monday, Prayut only said: “We have to wait for the announcement [in the Royal Gazette].”

He also said that he would continue working as interim PM after the Parliament is dissolved and will campaign for the United Thai Nation Party. The party is fielding him as its sole candidate for the prime minister’s post.

The Election Commission (EC) has finalised setting boundaries of all 400 constituencies for the next general election which has been tentatively set for May 7.

As for Somsak Thepsuthin giving up his Justice portfolio and resigning from the ruling party, Prayut said he respected his decision. “We are not enemies and still love each other.”

Somsak, leader of the Sam Mitr (Three Friends) faction, and Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, both quit Palang Pracharath Party. It is widely believed they will join the opposition Pheu Thai Party, and neither have either denied or confirmed the speculation.

Prayut said he was not worried about Somsak jumping ship and joining Pheu Thai under the belief that it will secure a landslide win at the election.