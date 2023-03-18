Move Forward urges voters to help it end vote buying

The election is the “final chapter” for generals Prayut Chan-o-cha and Prawit Wongsuwan, two key figures in the post-coup junta and the current government, Pita said.

“The election involves the need for not only government changes but also a new political culture,” he said.

General Prayut caused “severe damage” to the country during his eight-year rule, Pita said.

“It’s time to put an end to the parasitic regime through the ballot box,” he said.

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party has failed to keep the promises it made before the last general election in March 2019, he said without elaborating.

Palang Pracharath nominated General Prayut as its sole prime ministerial candidate before the 2019 election. However, Prayut has defected to a new political party, Ruam Thai Sang Chart (United Thai Nation), which is expected to name him its sole PM candidate for premier for the next election.