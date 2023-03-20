Chuan says he won’t accept job of House speaker again

Speaking at a press conference at Parliament, Chuan said: “I’m proud that I could stay in the post for four years and I have almost completed my job.”

Chuan, a two-time former prime minister, was elected House speaker following the March 24, 2019 election.

“No more,” Chuan replied when a reporter asked whether he would accept the post of House speaker again.

“I can refuse it. I have been devoting myself to this task for the past four years. I’ve never made foreign trips or taken days off except when I got Covid-19.”