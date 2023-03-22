Abhisit says no to Democrat election offer over fear of splitting party

Abhisit said he had met with incumbent Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit and ex-leaders Chuan Leekpai and Banyat Bantadtan for talks in the run-up to the election.

"My ideas do not match those of the party’s," he said. "If I run for a seat, it could trigger confusion and affect party unity."

Abhisit said Democrat MP candidates could decide whether they needed his assistance, adding that party executives must be responsible for its direction.

He vowed to do his best in supporting the party’s election campaign.

"The Democrats will face questions if I join the election, which is not good for the party," he said.

The number of seats won by the party would decide whether it joins the government coalition or opposition, he added.