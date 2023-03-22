Thanathorn’s indirect shot at Pheu Thai ‘puzzles’ Thaksin

Thaksin, meanwhile, did not elaborate on how Move Forward was becoming like the Democrat Party, but in the past, he often slammed the Democrats for their “holier than thou” attitude.

Thaksin also said that Pheu Thai has not made any pre-poll alliances with any party.

“Pheu Thai does not have any branches and has never held talks with anyone. They will not shake hands with anyone to cut deals in advance,” he said.

As for Pheu Thai enlisting Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the party’s flag carrier, the former PM said the campaign slogan is suitable for her. Pheu Thai’s election slogan is “Thaksin’s DNA Thinks, Thaksin’s DNA Acts”.

He said his daughter’s quest for the prime minister’s post was different from when his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra contested for the post.

“When Khun Pu [Yingluck] contested, it was different. My daughter has a different character. She is straightforward and decisive. She is outspoken and doesn’t tell lies,” he said. “When Khun Pu contested, she used the slogan ‘Thaksin Thinks, Pheu Thai Acts’.”

Thaksin reiterated that he believes his daughter is well qualified for the PM’s job.

“Some have asked me if Unging [Paetongtarn] is qualified to become the prime minister. I’ll say she can be a very good prime minister. I can’t guide her, she must make her own decisions,” he said, adding that he was proud his daughter has devoted herself to working for Pheu Thai.

“As the founder of Thai Rak Thai Party [Pheu Thai’s predecessor], I’m very proud of her devotion. Even though she is late in her pregnancy, she is still devoted. She has what I lack – her mother’s DNA – so I believe she will do better than me as prime minister,” Thaksin said.