Democrats will widen access to loans to ensure ‘fairness and spark growth’

The Democrat’s strong point is that it has policies to create a strong economic foundation at the grassroots level to ensure all Thais and micro enterprises have equal access to loans, said Watanya, who is the wife of Nation Group (Thailand) CEO Shine Bunnag.

The Democrat’s policies are not populist ploys to attract voters ahead of the May 14 election, she said.

The party will expand access to loans in three ways.

First, it will establish community banks in villages and provide each one with a 2 million baht budget for granting soft loans to low-income people.