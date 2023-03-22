UTNP brings experts together to formulate new economic policies
The United Thai Nation Party (UTNP)’s economic team will be led by caretaker Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, a party source revealed on Wednesday.
Also included in the team will be the party’s chief advisor Trairong Suwankiri, Thailand’s trade representative ML Chayotid Kridakon and new-generation businessman Chawin Attakaweesunthorn, the source added.
"Supattanapong is the [caretaker] government's economic expert," the source said. The other three members of the seven-member team are academics and real-estate developers, it added.
“UTNP will officially unveil the economic team at its headquarters in Bangkok’s Phya Thai district on Thursday,” the source said.
The economic team’s job is to devise economic policies for the party, the source said, adding that more experts will join the team later.
Supattanapong, 63, was CEO of PTT Global Chemical from October 2014 to September 2019 and later joined the government as part of the economic team. He also served as the PM’s adviser.
However, he told reporters that he does not wish to be active in the political field due to health issues. Instead, he said, he wants to stay home with his grandchild once this government’s tenure is over.
Supattanapong holds a bachelor’s in Engineering and a master’s in Commerce and Accounting from Chulalongkorn University.
Chayotid, 56, was director of JPMorgan Securities from October 2009 to November 2020. Apart from serving as Thailand’s trade representative, he is also an independent director at PTT.
He began working with Supattanapong to attract foreign investors in 2021 and was appointed as the PM’s advisor and trade representative in 2022.
Chayotid holds a bachelor's from the University of London and completed the Capital Market Academy’s executive programme.