UTNP brings experts together to formulate new economic policies

Supattanapong, 63, was CEO of PTT Global Chemical from October 2014 to September 2019 and later joined the government as part of the economic team. He also served as the PM’s adviser.

However, he told reporters that he does not wish to be active in the political field due to health issues. Instead, he said, he wants to stay home with his grandchild once this government’s tenure is over.

Supattanapong holds a bachelor’s in Engineering and a master’s in Commerce and Accounting from Chulalongkorn University.

Chayotid, 56, was director of JPMorgan Securities from October 2009 to November 2020. Apart from serving as Thailand’s trade representative, he is also an independent director at PTT.

He began working with Supattanapong to attract foreign investors in 2021 and was appointed as the PM’s advisor and trade representative in 2022.

Chayotid holds a bachelor's from the University of London and completed the Capital Market Academy’s executive programme.