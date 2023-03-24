Prawit refuses to rule out possibility of future coup in Thailand

On Thursday, Prawit told activist Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon, a member of the pro-democracy Ratsadon Group, that there would be no coup if Thais join together as one.

“With Thais standing united as one, there will be no disagreement and no use of violence, and a coup will be unnecessary,” said Prawit, a former Army chief and leading member of the junta following the 2014 coup.

“However, if the country falls into turmoil, a coup is a must,” he said.

The party leader and deputy prime minister met Patsaravalee at PPRP headquarters in Bangkok. He was responding after she asked him how the new government would prevent a military coup.

Prawit is widely considered the architect of the May 2014 coup led by then-Army chief General Prayut Chan-o-cha. He also served as deputy chairman of the subsequent junta, dubbed the National Council for Peace and Order.