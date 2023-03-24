Prayut still ‘undecided’ on whether to contest as party-list candidate

Prayut, the presumptive prime minister candidate of the party, was asked whether he would be contesting as the No. 1 party-list candidate as well, while he was headed to Santi Maitree Building to join a meeting of his party’s strategic committee.

“I’ve not made up my mind,” Prayut replied.

Prayut dissolved the House on Monday and the Election Commission announced the general election would be held on May 14.