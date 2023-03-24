Prayut still ‘undecided’ on whether to contest as party-list candidate
Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday that he had not decided on whether to contest as a party-list candidate of the United Thai Nation Party.
Prayut, the presumptive prime minister candidate of the party, was asked whether he would be contesting as the No. 1 party-list candidate as well, while he was headed to Santi Maitree Building to join a meeting of his party’s strategic committee.
“I’ve not made up my mind,” Prayut replied.
Prayut dissolved the House on Monday and the Election Commission announced the general election would be held on May 14.
When asked whether he would enlist help from Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith to work on the party’s economic team, Prayut declined to answer.
Arkhom, who was walking behind Prayut, declined to confirm or deny speculation that he would be joining the United Thai Nation economic team.
Asked whether his silence meant he did not reject the offer, Arkhoim replied: “I did not mean it.”
He walked away from reporters when asked whether he would serve as the party’s chief adviser.