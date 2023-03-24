Anutin denies ‘deal’ with Prawit, ready to be PM if his party forms the next government

“That is untrue. I have never said so and I have no such thought,” he said.

Anutin, who is serving as a deputy prime minister and the public health minister in the current Prayut administration, said that what he has confirmed is that he is ready to become prime minister if his party wins the election.

“Let me stress that the next prime minister must come from the party that can gather a majority of MPs in the House of Representatives. That’s a way to honour the people. Don’t distort the principle,” he told reporters.

Anutin said that General Prawit shared the same principle – the party with the most MPs in the coalition with a House majority should get the prime minister’s seat.

“In principle, political parties should not form the next government before the election. We have to listen to the voices of the people,” he said, referring to the election results.