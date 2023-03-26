Pheu Thai 'not laying safe path' for Thaksin's return

The comment came after Thaksin said in an interview in Tokyo on Friday that he was ready to serve his prison term, provided he is allowed to spend the rest of his time with his family.

In an interview with Kyodo News, Thaksin had said he was biding his time before returning home this year after spending years living in self-exile overseas.

After being ousted in a military coup in 2006 and barred from politics, Thaksin fled the country in 2008 to avoid jail.

“I’ve served 16 years already in the big jail because they prevent me from staying with my family,” Thaksin said. “I’ve suffered enough. If I were to suffer again in the smaller jail, it’s okay.”