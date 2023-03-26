Pheu Thai names its contenders for 100 party-list MP seats

Also included were former justice minister Somsak Thepsuthin, former industry minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit and former House of Representatives deputy speaker Suchart Tancharoen.

Two former ruling Palang Pracharath Party members also appeared on the list, namely Pongkawin Juangroongruangkit and Sontaya Kunplome.

Another surprise addition was Sudawan Wangsuphakitkosol, a daughter of former Bhumjaithai member Weerasak Wangsuphakitkosol.