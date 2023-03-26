Pheu Thai names its contenders for 100 party-list MP seats
Pheu Thai released its list of 100 party-list MP candidates on Saturday, but it did not include Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her adviser Srettha Thavisin.
Most of the party-list candidates are veteran Pheu Thai politicians like Krieng Kalptinan, Khachit Chainikom, Kattiya Sawasdiphol, Chaturon Chaisang, Pol Captain Chalerm Yubamrung, Chusak Sirinil, Cherdchai Tantisirin, Chaikasem Nitisiri and Phumtham Wechayachai.
Also included were former justice minister Somsak Thepsuthin, former industry minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit and former House of Representatives deputy speaker Suchart Tancharoen.
Two former ruling Palang Pracharath Party members also appeared on the list, namely Pongkawin Juangroongruangkit and Sontaya Kunplome.
Another surprise addition was Sudawan Wangsuphakitkosol, a daughter of former Bhumjaithai member Weerasak Wangsuphakitkosol.
Parties are starting to release lists of their candidates as the country gets ready for the general election on May 14.