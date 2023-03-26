Over 32,000 Thais register to vote in advance on Saturday: EC

As of 6pm, 32,600 voters registered online to vote in advance and 205 more registered with their local registrars.

Bangkok topped the provinces with the highest number of people registering to vote in advance. A total of 15,202 voters registered for advance voting in the capital, followed by Chonburi (1,809), Pathum Thani (1,670), Nonthaburi (1,580), and Samut Prakan (1,566) provinces.

Saturday was also the first day the EC allowed voters to register to vote in foreign countries. It said 4,995 Thai citizens living abroad registered to vote on Saturday: 4,989 of them did so online and the rest at embassies or consular offices.