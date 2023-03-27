Paetongtarn backs Thaksin’s pledge to return home and serve prison time

Thaksin said in an interview in Tokyo on Friday that he was ready to serve his jail time, provided he is allowed to spend the rest of his time with his family.

The announcement was greeted with widespread scepticism both in the political and public spheres, with many saying it was a ploy to win votes for Pheu Thai at the May 14 general election.

Thaksin told Kyodo News that he was biding his time before returning home this year after spending 15 years in self-imposed exile overseas.

After being ousted in a military coup in 2006 and barred from politics, Thaksin, now 73, fled the country in 2008 to avoid jail. He was found guilty in four corruption cases and sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison.