13 yellow shirts get jail for obstructing party-list registrations in Dec 2013

The 13 were given various jail terms with immediate effect without suspension of terms.

The court reasoned that the 13 defendants had committed severely violent crimes, and had refused to stop even after being told by police and security officers to stop. Hence, the court said, the suspects deserved to be put behind bars instead of being granted suspended sentences.

The Criminal Court initially gave two-year terms to each of the suspects. However, many of the defendants had already received jail terms related to the 2013 protests, some of which were suspended. So, the court cancelled suspensions and added the terms to the two years in some cases.