Nation Group CEO Shine welcomes Pheu Thai, promises unbiased reporting
Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag personally welcomed Pheu Thai Party’s leader, core executives and the 33 tentative candidates for Bangkok constituencies when they visited the media house on Tuesday.
The group was led by party leader Cholnan Srikaew and deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai. Also joining them were Danuporn Punnakan, who chairs the panel in charge of campaigning in Bangkok, and Puangphet Choonla-iad, who chairs the committee in charge of political coordination for Bangkok.
While welcoming the group, Shine assured them that the Nation Group would maintain neutrality in its news reports and would convey each party’s policies to the public without any bias.
The CEO also voiced confidence that Pheu Thai would win many House seats in the May 14 election.
Shine’s wife Watanya Bunnag is contesting the election under coalition partner Democrat Party’s banner.
Danuporn, meanwhile, said Pheu Thai has full confidence in its Bangkok candidates, even though the capital would present a fierce fight. However, he reckoned that the party’s performance in the Bangkok Council elections last year proved Bangkokians believed in the party. Pheu Thai swept 20 of the council’s 50 seats.
He added that though a recent opinion survey conducted by Nida Poll in Bangkok showed that Pheu Thai’s tentative PM candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra had been beaten by Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, the difference was marginal. Besides, he said, Pheu Thai beat Move Forward when it came to constituency and party-list candidates in the same survey.
Cholnan, meanwhile, said Pheu Thai will announce its third PM candidate within March. The party’s two PM candidates are Paetongtarn and property tycoon Srettha Thavisn.
He also said that Pheu Thai’s chance of winning in the Bangkok arena is quite high because voters want the party to pull the country out of the ongoing economic crisis.
Phumtham said voters were now fed up with the lack of income and could not see a light at the end of the tunnel. Hence, he said, all voters should support Pheu Thai, so Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha can be stopped from returning to power.
Puangphet, meanwhile, expressed confidence that Pheu Thai would win more than 20 seats in Bangkok because its popularity was rising, especially thanks to its slogan: “Pheu Thai Only, We Have Strong Economic Team”.