Nation Group CEO Shine welcomes Pheu Thai, promises unbiased reporting

The group was led by party leader Cholnan Srikaew and deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai. Also joining them were Danuporn Punnakan, who chairs the panel in charge of campaigning in Bangkok, and Puangphet Choonla-iad, who chairs the committee in charge of political coordination for Bangkok.

While welcoming the group, Shine assured them that the Nation Group would maintain neutrality in its news reports and would convey each party’s policies to the public without any bias.

The CEO also voiced confidence that Pheu Thai would win many House seats in the May 14 election.

Shine’s wife Watanya Bunnag is contesting the election under coalition partner Democrat Party’s banner.