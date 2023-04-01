General Prawit aims to be ‘people’s PM’ by running as party-list candidate

“I intend to be a leader in the democratic system. If I can’t be sure the [party’s] votes are meant for me, how can I serve confidently and proudly as a leader?” he added, concluding:

“I don’t want to lie to myself that I ‘come from the people’s election’.”

Prawit’s post has been interpreted as a thinly veiled criticism of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who left the Palang Pracharath Party to join the one-year-old United Thai Nation Party.

Prayut, who was Palang Pracharath’s sole prime ministerial candidate in the 2019 election, will contest the May 14 vote as the first PM candidate of the United Thai Nation Party, but he reportedly will not run as a party-list candidate.

Each political party must nominate up to three prime ministerial candidates before the election, but the current Constitution does not require that a prime minister be an elected MP.

Prawit is the sole PM candidate of Palang Pracharath in the next election.

The two former Army chiefs led the junta after the 2014 coup, but their relationship has soured.

Prawit previously posted six open letters on his personal Facebook account floating the idea of forming a coalition government after the election that consists of political parties from conflicting camps to “promote reconciliation and democracy”.

His latest post claimed that his six open letters sparked a great deal of interest, saying there have been more than 10 million Google searches for them.

