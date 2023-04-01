Tight security planned for registration of election candidates in Bangkok

At least 170 police officers will be dispatched to the registration venue, a building in the Bangkok Youth Centre, said Samran Tantipanit, director of the commission’s Political and Electoral Development Institute.

Officers from local police stations, the Special Branch, the Patrol and Special Operation Division, and bomb-disposal and crowd-control units will be on hand, Samran said.

People entering the building will be scanned for prohibited objects, he said.

The commission held the final rehearsal for candidate registration at the venue on Saturday. Candidate registration starts on Monday and ends on Friday.

The venue is reserved for the registration of candidates for Bangkok’s 33 constituencies in the May 14 general election.