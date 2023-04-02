Experts warn populist election promises could wreck Thai economy

That’s the verdict of Somchai Jitsuchon, research director for inclusive development at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), as parties launch their policy platforms for the May 14 election.

"Thai political parties are too focused on offering subsidies to people instead of developing policies that lead to sustainable economic growth," said Somchai.

The expert singled out the Thaksin Shinawatra administration for launching the subsidy trend.

Subsidies have become widespread since Thaksin swept to power in 2001 with his 30-baht healthcare scheme and other social-welfare policies, he said.

Now, Thailand is at risk of chronic poverty because workers have not been reskilled, Somchai said, adding that poor people risk being left with nothing but government assistance.

"Political parties must ensure that they do not offer too many subsidies," he emphasised.

He also warned of parties’ campaign promises to raise the daily minimum wage, saying they could end up overburdening businesses, raising living costs and damaging the economy.

Tanit Sorat, vice-chairman of the Employers’ Confederation of Thai Trade Industry, is also critical of the wage hikes, pointing out that political parties and the government would not be the ones having to pay the higher wage bills.

Instead, businesses would be unable to absorb the cost of unrealistic wage increases and would have to pass it on to consumers, he said.

Wages should rise based on inflation not politics, Tanit said.