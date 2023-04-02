Pheu Thai releases 6-point roadmap to restore democracy

The six steps will allow Thailand to proudly introduce itself to the international community as a democratic nation, it said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The last Pheu Thai administration was ousted in a military coup in 2014.

If it returns to power it will take the following six steps:

- Draft a new people’s constitution: A Pheu Thai government will ask for Thai citizens to elect a charter drafting assembly to draft a new Constitution. A referendum will then be held to approve the draft.