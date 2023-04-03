Prayut leads MP registration as countdown to May 14 election kicks off

After submitting his own application for party-list MP at the City Hall 2, Prayut and followers headed to Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng to support UTN candidates in Bangkok’s 33 constituencies.

The application period opened on Monday and runs until Friday, from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Prayut, who is UTN’s sole prime minister candidate, then boarded a convoy heading to the party’s branch office in Din Daeng district. The premier was seen waving to Bangkokians along the way.

Prayut was then due to head to Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of the Emerald Buddha) in Phra Nakhon district and the adjacent Bangkok City Pillar Shrine to pray for luck in the upcoming election.

The PM would then return to Government House to resume his duties, as he had only taken the morning off, a source said.