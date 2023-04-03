Paetongtarn leads Pheu Thai MP hopefuls into Bangkok battle

Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former PM and Pheu Thai patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra, is set to be announced as one of the party’s three prime minister candidates on Wednesday.

Though not an MP candidate herself, she led Pheu Thai MP hopefuls to the registration centre at 6.35am, where they received a warm welcome from supporters.

Paetongtarn then urged Bangkokians to turn out in force for the May 14 election.

Opposition party Pheu Thai has targeted 310 of the 500 MP seats up for grabs nationwide, to form a single-party government and neutralise the power of the 250 junta-appointed senators.

"The people will decide how many seats Pheu Thai get," Paetongtarn said, adding that she was looking forward to seeing which registration numbers are handed to Pheu Thai MP candidates.