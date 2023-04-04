Pheu Thai’s PM candidate Srettha resigns from all posts at property developer Sansiri

Srettha informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Tuesday that he had resigned as president, CEO and executive director of Sansiri with effect from Monday.

In his letter, Srettha said he had also resigned from all posts on subcommittees of the company, including the post of deputy chairman of the investment committee and a director on the committee on good governance and sustainability.

Srettha informed the SET that Apichart Chutrakul, chairman of the board of directors, would serve as acting president and CEO of Sansiri until official appointments are made at the next meeting of shareholders.