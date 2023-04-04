Pheu Thai’s PM candidate Srettha resigns from all posts at property developer Sansiri
Pheu Thai Party’s prime minister candidate Srettha Thavisin has quit all posts at leading real estate developer Sansiri Plc.
Srettha informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Tuesday that he had resigned as president, CEO and executive director of Sansiri with effect from Monday.
In his letter, Srettha said he had also resigned from all posts on subcommittees of the company, including the post of deputy chairman of the investment committee and a director on the committee on good governance and sustainability.
Srettha informed the SET that Apichart Chutrakul, chairman of the board of directors, would serve as acting president and CEO of Sansiri until official appointments are made at the next meeting of shareholders.
The resignations from all posts at the leading property developer were seen as another step to confirm Srettha’s candidacy for the post of prime minister.
Pheu Thai said Srettha would be its second PM candidate behind Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of party patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra.
The party said it would announce the name of its third candidate for PM on Wednesday and submit the names of three PM candidates to the Election Commission on Thursday.
Observers believe Srettha would be the real candidate for prime minister while Paetongtarn would serve just a magnet to draw votes due to her high popularity.
On March 9, Srettha took two steps seen as preparation for his campaign to lead the country.
He took unpaid leave as CEO of property developer Sansiri Plc and transferred his 661,002,734 Sansiri shares to his daughter, Chanada Thavisin.
Srettha on Tuesday accompanied leading members of Pheu Thai to submit the list of 100 party-list candidates to the EC at Din Daeng City Hall.
Srettha said he had made preparations for months to take the plunge into politics.