Economic agenda: Experts outline the challenges facing the next government

[Special report]

Economic policies are regarded as one of the first factors that people evaluate while voting because of their direct co-relation to their standard of living.

Amid external uncertainties and volatility, as well as an uneven recovery of Thailand's economy, where tourism is expanding but exports are contracting, the newly elected government will face difficulties and challenges in maintaining the country's growth momentum while also making people happy.

Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, chief economist at Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, and Chao Kengchon, managing director at Kasikorn Thai Research Centre, Kasikornbank, both agreed that the country's economic picture following the election would be complicated and challenging.

Pipat sees an uneven recovery this year combined with unpredictable external factors such as geopolitical tensions, banking accountability, high inflation, and a recession.

"In short, I think the recovery of the Thai economy would be uneven, and the key risk would come from the external environment. And if that environment affects tourism numbers, it's going to be a worst-case scenario for the Thai economy," he said. "The economy is still in hot water, while we are seeing lots of uncertainty in the external environment.”

Climbing out of a deep hole

By the time the newly elected government takes office, the country's economy may not have recovered to pre-Covid levels, he added.

He described the current situation as Thailand struggling to climb out of a deep hole it had fallen into. While the tourism sector is a big hope, he pointed to uneven growth.

He believes the uneven recovery will be disastrous for not only the service and manufacturing sectors but also for the rich and the poor sections of the population.