SUNDAY, April 09, 2023
Paetongtarn trounces all rivals for PM in Ubon Ratchathani poll

SUNDAY, April 09, 2023

Paetongtarn Shinawatra once again left incumbent PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha – and all other rivals – in the dust in a survey of voters’ preferred candidate for prime minister, outranking him by a margin of four to one among the 1,100 eligible voters surveyed in the province of Ubon Ratchathani.

The Pheu Thai candidate was named the top choice for premier by 45.55% of respondents in the northeastern province, while Prayut was selected by a mere 10.82% in the telephone survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from March 27 to 30.

A second Pheu Thai candidate for prime minister, former property tycoon Srettha Thavisin, ranked fourth in the Nida poll with the support of 7.45% of respondents.

Thailand’s largest political party was also the first pick for both constituency and party-list elections, with more than 60% support, according to the results of the poll released by Nida on Sunday. The party offering Prayut as its PM candidate, United Thai Nation, was unable to surpass single-digit support.

The Northeast is one of Pheu Thai’s strongholds. It was also a stronghold of Pheu Thai’s predecessor, Thai Rak Thai, which was formed by Paetongtarn’s father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra who lives in self-imposed exile.

Top five choices for PM:

• 45.55%: Paetongtarn

• 12.18%: Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party leader

• 10.82%: Prayut

• 7.45%: Srettha Thavisin, Pheu Thai’s second PM candidate

• 7.09%: Sudarat Keyuraphan, Thai Sang Thai Party leader

Top five parties for constituency MPs:

• 62.27%: Pheu Thai

• 12.55%: Move Forward

• 7.18%: United Thai Nation

• 4.09%: Thai Sang Thai

• 3.82%: Democrat

Top 5 parties for party-list MPs:

• 61.36%: Pheu Thai

• 12.91%: Move Forward

• 8.09%: United Thai Nation

• 4.09%: Thai Sang Thai

• 3.73%: Donegal Democrat

Paetongtarnelection2023thailandelectionthailandelection2023เลือกตั้ง66
