Paetongtarn trounces all rivals for PM in Ubon Ratchathani poll

The Pheu Thai candidate was named the top choice for premier by 45.55% of respondents in the northeastern province, while Prayut was selected by a mere 10.82% in the telephone survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from March 27 to 30.

A second Pheu Thai candidate for prime minister, former property tycoon Srettha Thavisin, ranked fourth in the Nida poll with the support of 7.45% of respondents.

Thailand’s largest political party was also the first pick for both constituency and party-list elections, with more than 60% support, according to the results of the poll released by Nida on Sunday. The party offering Prayut as its PM candidate, United Thai Nation, was unable to surpass single-digit support.