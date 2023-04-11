EC to print 57 million ballots for May 14 elections
As many as 57 million ballots will be printed to accommodate 52 million voters in the May 14 general election, the Election Commission (EC) said on Tuesday.
“EC officials in each constituency must ensure the safety of each vote by storing the ballots properly and employing security officials,” EC deputy secretary-general Kittipong Boriboon said.
He added that the EC is printing 57 million ballots because they will be delivered to polling stations in sets. He added that the EC has resolved to print very few reserve ballots and confirmed that the commission has come up with measures to deal with fake ballots.
“However, we cannot reveal details of this measure,” he said, adding that the colour of the ballot papers will be revealed soon.
The upcoming general election will use two ballots compared to just one ballot in 2019. He added that both party-list and constituency MP ballots will be clearly identified with relevant details.
“Voters should not be confused when casting their ballot,” he said.
He added that the EC was currently checking the eligibility of party-list MP candidates, and the process should be completed by Friday.
“If voters or candidates disagree with the EC’s decision, they can take the case to the Supreme Court,” he added.