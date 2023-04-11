EC to print 57 million ballots for May 14 elections

He added that the EC is printing 57 million ballots because they will be delivered to polling stations in sets. He added that the EC has resolved to print very few reserve ballots and confirmed that the commission has come up with measures to deal with fake ballots.

“However, we cannot reveal details of this measure,” he said, adding that the colour of the ballot papers will be revealed soon.

The upcoming general election will use two ballots compared to just one ballot in 2019. He added that both party-list and constituency MP ballots will be clearly identified with relevant details.

“Voters should not be confused when casting their ballot,” he said.