Thai Sang Thai has key to unlock Thailand’s 17-year political conflict: Sudarat

Thai Sang Thai stands in favour of democracy and against military dictatorship, said Sudarat, who was unveiled last week as one of the party’s three candidates for prime minister.

Speaking at Nation Group headquarters in Bangkok, Sudarat said her party offered an escape from the bitter political conflict that has plagued the country for the past three decades.

Thai Sang Thai offered voters an alternative to the followers of ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his opponents, whose conflict had created political turmoil in Thailand for the past 17 years, she said.

Sudarat said her party was also committed to working in the public interest, adding that its candidates for all 33 Bangkok constituencies have “sacrificed their careers for the greater good of the society”.

“Our MP candidates are a mixture of new generation and experienced politicians,” she said. “They are committed to working with locals to address their problems, especially on economic issues.”

Accompanying Sudarat on the visit to Nation Group was Supant Mongkolsuthree, a Thai Sang Thai PM candidate and former Thai Federation of Industries president. Also in the entourage were party secretary-general Takorn Tantasith and deputy leader Anudit Nakhonthap.