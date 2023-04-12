Sudarat’s party reaches out to LGBTQ+ voters with bold video

Issues​ concerning LGBTQ+ are figuring on the agenda of several​ political​ parties​ as they go all out to woo voters.

Sudarat Keyuraphan, the leader of Thai Sang Thai, and​ her​ party are​ among​ those​ publicly support​ing​ the​ rights of​ the LGBTQ+ community.

“Only love can give us the willpower to continue on the campaign trail. In this election, express your affection for the political philosophy, the people, and friendship since doing so will help the country survive its predicament,” said Thai Sang Thai’s Y-Story video caption.

The male-male​ romance “Boy Love”, or BL, is called "Y Series”, in Thailand.

It is derived from the Japanese word "yaoi" and refers to a subgenre of fictional media that features homoerotic relationships between male characters.