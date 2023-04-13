Pheu Thai heavyweights confident of landslide victory in May election

Srettha Thavisin, a property tycoon-turned-politician who is one of the party’s three prime ministerial candidates, said that Pheu Thai was confident its policy platforms would lead to a landslide election victory, allowing Pheu Thai to form a single-party government.

He refused to answer media questions as to whether Pheu Thai, an opposition party, would form a coalition government with the ruling Palang Pracharath Party after the election.

“Pheu Thai has maintained that we have to wait for the election results,” he said.

Srettha also said that over the past eight years, people have suffered severely and there was no excuse for them to seek more time in power to solve the country’s problems. “People have given you a lot of time already,” he said.

He did not take any names, but was apparently referring to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who has served for more than eight years as prime minister since leading a military coup in May 2014.