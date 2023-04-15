Prayut’s party credits his leadership for full-scale Songkran this year
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) has launched a new video crediting his government for Thailand’s recovery from the pandemic, which made full-scale Songkran celebrations possible this year.
The 1.09-minute video clip, posted on the party’s official Facebook page on Saturday, starts with dismal scenes from three years ago when the entire world was gripped by Covid-19. It shows young people looking fed-up with the long-drawn situation, which kept them stuck at home.
In the video (www.facebook.com/unitedthaination/videos/770634717721070), young women are seen complaining in phone chats about the slow acquisition of vaccines, blaming the “stupid leader” and “lousy country” for the situation they were facing.
The scene then shifts to this week’s Songkran water-splashing parties, which are being held with no Covid-19 restrictions for the first time in three years.
The video then points out that effective management under Prayut’s leadership led to positive changes, including more than 6 million tourist arrivals in the first quarter of this year, the full reopening of businesses and recovery of the economy.
The party said this “Songkran” clip was the latest in its series of campaign materials in the run-up to the May 14 general election.
It also claimed that over the past eight years that he has been in power, General Prayut has achieved many things. His achievements include tackling the country’s so-called chronic problems and building infrastructure for the future. The prime minister has also led the country out of severe crises like Covid-19 that the country had never experienced, the UTNP post said.
The party, which was set up in March last year, has nominated General Prayut as its No 1 PM candidate. The second candidate is party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who is also one of Prayut’s advisers.
Prayut was the sole PM candidate of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party in the March 2019 general election, but he held no executive posts and was not even a member of the party. In December, he announced his decision to join UTNP.