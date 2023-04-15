Prayut’s party credits his leadership for full-scale Songkran this year

The 1.09-minute video clip, posted on the party’s official Facebook page on Saturday, starts with dismal scenes from three years ago when the entire world was gripped by Covid-19. It shows young people looking fed-up with the long-drawn situation, which kept them stuck at home.

In the video (www.facebook.com/unitedthaination/videos/770634717721070), young women are seen complaining in phone chats about the slow acquisition of vaccines, blaming the “stupid leader” and “lousy country” for the situation they were facing.

The scene then shifts to this week’s Songkran water-splashing parties, which are being held with no Covid-19 restrictions for the first time in three years.

The video then points out that effective management under Prayut’s leadership led to positive changes, including more than 6 million tourist arrivals in the first quarter of this year, the full reopening of businesses and recovery of the economy.